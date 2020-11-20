'Operation People First' initiative includes Fort Hood, other military posts

The three-phase initiative looks to expand trust between soldiers, families and surrounding communities.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood provided and update on "Operation People First," an initiative started in an effort to expand build trust between soldiers, families, civilians and surrounding military communities.

“We are announcing 'Operation People First,' an initiative that ensures soldiers, families and civilians are always at the core of what we do. Throughout this initiative, soldiers should expect engaged, personal leadership,” Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General said in a press release. “Leadership is a contract between the leader and the led. Ultimately, Soldiers should expect that leaders know their teams; are invested in taking action to solve problems; and are committed to both demonstrate and enforce standards.”

According to Fort Hood, the program will be conducted in three phases. The fist phase, which started in October, prioritizes getting to know soldiers and building trust. This phase will run through early December.

Phase two will incorporate leader certification program and a servant leadership forum. Phase three will include assessments that analyze the effectiveness of the initiative. The program is a 12-month initiative that will "be refined based on bottom-up feedback."

Operation People First if for all III Corps Soldiers across Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, Fort Carson, Fort Riley and other III Corps unites and locations.

The military post said that feedback from soldiers, family members and civilian personnel is a "key component" for Operation People First.