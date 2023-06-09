New military Parklands Passports give veterans, service members new options to enter Texas state parks for free

Active-duty military, honorably discharged veterans and the immediate family members of a service member who died while serving now qualify for one of three new Park

AUSTIN, Texas — In a move to honor the service and sacrifice of military personnel and their families, Texas State Parks are now offering three new Parklands Passports, providing free access to these natural treasures.

The recent bill, passed during the last legislative session has expanded the eligibility criteria for these passports, making them available to active-duty military, honorably discharged veterans, and the immediate family members of service members.

The three newly introduced Parklands Passports, named Active Duty, Veterans, and Gold Star, are now accessible at any state park across Texas. These passports are an addition to the four existing categories, namely Senior Partial, Senior Full, Disability, and Disabled Veterans, each tailored to specific eligibility requirements and benefits.

The Active Duty Parklands Passport extends complimentary access for individuals currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The Veterans Parklands Passport grants free entry for those who have been honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces.

The Gold Star Parklands Passport offers complimentary access for surviving spouses, parents, children, and siblings of individuals who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces.