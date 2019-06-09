HEARNE, Texas — Everyday, veterans across our country need assistance, somewhere, in their lives and many of them, don't receive it. One man is continuing a tradition to change that -- this time in a 1948 John Deere Model A tractor.

The driver of the tractor, C. Ivan Stoltzfus, said he always dreamed of a cross country trip on a tractor. He said he dreams of making a difference in the world that he lives in that all veterans have fought for.

Across America for Wounded Heroes, in partnership with Operation Second Chance, travels across the country to help raise awareness and money for veterans, service members and first responders.

The goal of the journey across America is to raise $100,000 and so far, they've raised just over $49,000. You can donate to the mission here.

