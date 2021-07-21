Muffins sold at 7-Eleven, Walmart, Sam's Club recalled over listeria concerns

The recalled muffins include several different brand names and were sold in retail stores nationwide.

WASHINGTON — Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. issued a voluntary recall Monday on certain muffin products due to the potential for listeria concerns.

The company said that the 26 various muffin varieties involved in the recall have been sold in retail stores nationwide, including 7-Eleven, Walmart and Sam's Clubs.

The brands associated with this recall include: Uncle Wally's, The Worthy Crumb, Stop n Shop, 7-Eleven Selects, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value and Marketside. Click here to view the full list of recalled items, including the specific UPC codes and "best when used by dates."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that listeria is generally transmitted when food is harvested, processed, prepared, packed, transported or stored in environments that are contaminated.

"We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program," the company said in a statement. "To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution."

Symptoms from the bacteria can range from person to person and could last several days to several weeks, the FDA said. Mild symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

However, more severe symptoms could impact the very young, the elderly, and the immune-compromised listeriosis, and can result in worse symptoms or death. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The company said that any customers with the recalled products should immediately throw them away. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to obtain more information about the recall 24 hours a day.

