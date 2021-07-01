Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, other Congress members call for Trump's removal

WASHINGTON — More than 30 members of Congress, including the Senate Democratic leader, are publicly calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in response to Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters.
The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.
The vast majority of those joining the effort so far are Democrats, but Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Thursday morning became the first GOP member to call for Trump's removal.
Kinzinger made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter, responding to the violent mob that stormed Congress on Wednesday in an attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Trump.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that "what happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer."
Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He added, “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”
Who have called for 25th Amendment to be invoked
List of lawmakers who have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked (As of Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Eastern):
Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA-7)
Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR-3)
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO-1)
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI-01)
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN-9)
Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA-4)
Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA-1)
Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL-22)
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX-16)
Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA-3)
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX-29)
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA-5)
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18)
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-7)
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA-4)
Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA-6)
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL-16)
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY-17)
Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA-2)
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA-33)
Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA-6)
Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA-6)
Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA)
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY-10)
Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO-2)
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN-3)
Rep. Chellie Pingree (DA-ME-1)
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD-8)
Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ-9)
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA-15)
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)
Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA-5)
Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX-33)