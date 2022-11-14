What's open, closed on Thanksgiving 2022?

The list of Thanksgiving Day store closures has grown in recent years to include many of the biggest grocery chains.

Do you often find yourself making a last-minute Thanksgiving trip to the store? Here's a look at where you might be able to find that missing essential ingredient — and where to avoid until Black Friday.

Though many major grocery chains were open for Thanksgiving in years past, that number has shrunk greatly as more companies now let their associates stay home. Target has made its Thanksgiving closures permanent since an initial one in 2020, and Walmart has stayed closed on the holiday since the same year.

As for retail and fashion chains, most are pointing customers to online shopping opportunities instead of in-person Thanksgiving deals — though Black Friday is another story.

This is a national list, and hours may vary at the local level. It's a good idea to call ahead or visit the store's website to double check hours at your local store.

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving 2022

Big Lots: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS: 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will keep their regular hours. Non-24-hour locations will close at 5 p.m. Select locations might have further reduced hours or close for the day, so CVS recommends calling ahead or checking online.

Dollar General: The chain said locations in most states will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar: The company that owns both discount chains says most locations are open on Thanksgiving, but will close several hours early.

Kroger-operated stores (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc.): The company said its family of stores will be open, but hours will vary by location.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 24-hour locations will be open. Select pharmacies will be open with modified hours; the chain recommends checking first with its online store locator.

Whole Foods: The chain says holiday hours may be limited and vary by location. Customers can check their store's hours online.

Stores that are closed on Thanksgiving 2022:

ALDI

Army and Air Force Exchange

Athleta

AT&T

Banana Republic

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond

Costco

Gap

Home Depot

Homegoods

Homesense

JCPenny

Kohl's

Macy's

Marshall's

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

Publix

REI

Sam's Club

Sierra

Simon Malls

Target

Trader Joe's

T.J. Maxx

Walmart

Ulta Beauty

Bloomingdale's, Burlington and Lowe's have closed for Thanksgiving in years past but have not confirmed their plans for 2022 yet.