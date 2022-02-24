No deploy order for Fort Hood soldiers after Russia invades Ukraine

Though there are no orders currently, officials said their troops are conducting training and readiness activities in case additional forces are needed in Europe.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials told 6 News on Thursday that their soldiers do not have any deploy orders amidst the news of Russia invading the Ukraine.

“We routinely conduct readiness activities to ensure we are prepared to deploy, if ordered to do so. No deployment order has been given," Col. Wayne Marotto, the III Armored Corps Director of Public Affairs and Spokesman, said.

Though there are no orders currently, Marotto said their troops are conducting training and readiness activities in case additional forces are needed in Europe.

"The[y]... are precautionary actions to provide our National Command Authority with a variety of options should additional forces be needed in Europe to assure our NATO and European allies and deter Russian aggression," he said.

On Thursday during an address to the nation, President Biden said U.S. troops will not engage in direct conflict in Ukraine, but he did say ground and air forces will be deployed to NATO's eastern areas.

