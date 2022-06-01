Trial date set for Central Texas man involved in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A trial date was set for a Bruceville-Eddy man involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.
Per indictment documents, Chris Grider is set to appear in court Dec.12. A District of Columbia grand jury added three new charges to his indictment, which include:
- Civil Disorder
- Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
The original charges include:
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Destruction of Government Property
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
A grand jury previously indicted Griner with Aiding and Abetting and Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, but federal prosecutors have since dropped the charges.
Grider, who owns Kissing Tree Vineyards at 109 W. 3rd St. in Eddy, was offered a plea deal but rejected it.
Grider said he came to Washington on Jan. 6 with no intention of rioting. But he got caught up in the mob of angry supporters of then-President Donald Trump as they surged into the U.S. Capitol, breaking through police barriers and smashing through doors.
It wasn't his fault, he said, that he ended up inside the building with a yellow "Don't Tread on Me" flag around his neck as lawmakers were put on lockdown.