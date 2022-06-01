Trial date set for Central Texas man involved in Capitol riot

Grider was offered a plea deal but rejected it.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A trial date was set for a Bruceville-Eddy man involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

Per indictment documents, Chris Grider is set to appear in court Dec.12. A District of Columbia grand jury added three new charges to his indictment, which include:

Civil Disorder

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

The original charges include:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Destruction of Government Property

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

A grand jury previously indicted Griner with Aiding and Abetting and Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, but federal prosecutors have since dropped the charges.

Grider, who owns Kissing Tree Vineyards at 109 W. 3rd St. in Eddy, was offered a plea deal but rejected it.

Grider said he came to Washington on Jan. 6 with no intention of rioting. But he got caught up in the mob of angry supporters of then-President Donald Trump as they surged into the U.S. Capitol, breaking through police barriers and smashing through doors.