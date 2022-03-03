100th Unaccompanied Veteran Laid to Rest at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

VLB was established by Chairman George P. Bush in 2015. Bush says the program will continue to honor more heroes, the goal is to make sure no Veteran is ever laid to rest alone.

“At one point in his life PFC Myrick and every single Veteran laid to rest here agreed to replace their own safety and personal ambitions with the needs of their country and fellow citizens," said Bush. "I am honored at each of these services to see the support of communities who have continuously rallied in support of these Veterans who do not have family present. We will continue to honor these heroes by appreciating and revering their military service and ensuring that no Veteran is ever laid to rest alone.”