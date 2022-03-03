100th Unaccompanied Veteran Laid to Rest at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas — The Veterans Land Board held a burial service for the U.S. Army Veteran Private First Class Bill Noel Myrick.
Myrick, originally from Waco, became the 100th veteran to be laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Wednesday morning.
VLB was established by Chairman George P. Bush in 2015. Bush says the program will continue to honor more heroes, the goal is to make sure no Veteran is ever laid to rest alone.
“At one point in his life PFC Myrick and every single Veteran laid to rest here agreed to replace their own safety and personal ambitions with the needs of their country and fellow citizens," said Bush. "I am honored at each of these services to see the support of communities who have continuously rallied in support of these Veterans who do not have family present. We will continue to honor these heroes by appreciating and revering their military service and ensuring that no Veteran is ever laid to rest alone.”
.As of today, the program says 170 Veterans without next of kin have received an unaccompanied burial service at the VLB’s four-state Veterans cemeteries.
RELATED: No, the three-rifle volley, often incorrectly called the 21-gun salute, has not been banned from military funerals