Candidates make last ditch efforts, CTX sees low voter turnout

Governor Greg Abbott is in Waco today to get supporters to the polls, while organizers in Killeen will hold a walk in Killeen for Democratic Nominee, Beto O'Rourke.

WACO, Texas — As early voting wraps up Friday, candidates in the race for Governor are making last-ditch efforts to get supporters to the polls.

After spending some time in Beaumont, according to his Twitter, Governor Greg Abbott has made his way to Waco.

Thursday, Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar. The event being part of his final campaign stops before the November election.

Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke is also making his final stops before the election. O'Rourke is on his way to El Paso, according to his recent tweets following his campaign run.

As we etch closer to Nov. 8 candidates are making their final stops to see their supporters and make new ones.

Texas has reported low record numbers for Early voting across the state, as reported by the Texas Secretary of State. Officials in McLennan County have already seen a total of 30,000 people vote, but that's still 7,000 less than last midterms.

Jared Goldsmith, the McLennan County Elections Administrator said every election is unpredictable, but they were expecting more people at the polls.

"Typically, we see 50% on early voting and 50% on election day, so we'll see if that holds true for this election as well," Goldsmith said.