Early voting begins in Central Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voting begins Monday for the election of eight Texas constitutional amendments and one runoff House race.

Early voting starts on Oct. 18 and will end on Oct. 29. According to Bell County's website, the hours of operation are as listed :

October 18, 2021 thru October 22, 2021 (Monday - Friday) 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

October 23, 2021 (Saturday) 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

October 24, 2021 (Sunday) 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

October 25, 2021 thru October 29, 2021 (Monday - Friday) 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Voters will be able to exercise their right to vote on constitutional amendments dealing with property taxes, prohibiting or limiting of religious services as well as the choice for those living in certain facilities to choose their own caregiver in-person visitation. For a complete list of all eight potential constitutional amendments, click here.

Early Voting will be conducted in person each weekday at:

Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

If you can't make it to early voting or Nov. 2 locations, you still have time to check out other forms of voting.

According to Bell County, Oct. 22 is the last day to apply for a Ballot by Mail request.