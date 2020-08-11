Sorority sisters celebrate as Kamala Harris shatters glass ceilings of race, gender

“It's a new day for Black women, because we have [been] carrying on our shoulders, for generations, the entire race..." said Rep. Frederica Wilson

FLORIDA, USA — Across social media, it was a sea of pink and green as members representing Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. celebrated Kamala Harris’ ascension as the nation’s first female, first Black and first South Asian elected to serve as vice president of the United States, CBS projects.

“This is a new day for Black people,” said Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida’s 24th congressional district and also of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“It's a new day for Black women because we have [been] carrying on our shoulders, for generations, the entire race. So now, a Black woman has catapulted to the highest office of the land, the vice president of the United States, and I'm just on edge.”

Harris is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The organization is part of the Divine Nine, a group of Black Greek letter organizations birthed at a time when African Americans were prohibited from joining white fraternities and sororities. AKA is the oldest sorority, founded in 1908.

“For her to be a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and also to be a graduate of an HBCU, it's just so history-making because she has put a new handle on what sororities mean, what is the Divine Nine, and what they really stand for. Well, they stand for service, they stand for philanthropic issues and duties, faith community, and love,” Rep. Wilson said.

“She is a friend for all of Greekdom, and she has given them a brand new place in the history of our nation, and I'm so grateful to her for that because she is a phenomenal woman."

Unlike most fraternities and sororities, members of the Divine Nine can carry membership for life. The organizations are heavily focused on service and empowering their communities.

Each group adopts platforms and key areas of focus that change throughout the years. According to AKA1908.org, the current targets are HBCU for Life, Women’s Healthcare and Wellness, Building Your Economic Legacy, The Arts! and Global Impact. As a whole, the sorority’s overarching theme has been consistent.

“As Alpha Kappa Alpha has grown, it has maintained its focus in two key arenas: the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members; and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world.” – AKA1908.org

Saturday, the sorority congratulated Harris on Twitter, saying: “We call her sister, and now the nation calls her Madam Vice President! Congratulations to America’s first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect Kamala Harris. You represent the new face of political power and continue to be a barrier-breaker. #OurMadamVP.”

We call her sister, and now the nation calls her Madam Vice President!

Congratulations to America's first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect Kamala Harris. You represent the new face of political power and continue to be a barrier-breaker. #OurMadamVP pic.twitter.com/joIGK6LZoM — Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) November 7, 2020

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University in Washington. Harris is also a graduate of this institution. Other notable members of the sorority include Coretta Scott King and her daughter, Bernice, Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison and former NASA astronaut Mae Jemison.

What other people are reading right now: