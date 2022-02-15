Voter's Guide 2022 | What you need to know about your candidates and early voting in Central Texas

Primaries are officially here and Election Day is right around the corner! Here's everything you need to know.

Who's on the Ballot in my county?

How to Cast Your Ballot

Are you registered to vote?

In this Voters Guide we will go over:

Nov. 8 is Election Day in the United States, however, primaries have just started and we want to make sure you know some key points.

If you know you aren't a registered voter, click here to fill out the application. Also available in Español.

A voter's guide wouldn't be complete without first asking you, are you even registered to vote? Check here to see if you are part of the more than 17 million registered voters in Texas.

The deadline to apply to submit a ballot for the primary election by mail is Feb. 18 ; applications must be received by that time. The deadline to submit a ballot by mail for the primaries is March 1 at 7 p.m., or by 5 p.m. on March 2 if postmarked by 7 p.m. the day prior.

The following are key election dates to watch for:

Early voting

Bell County will be operating six early voting locations. Sites will be open in Killeen, Belton, Temple, Salado and Harker Heights.

A map of early voting locations can be found here for McLennan County.

A map of early voting locations can be found here for Bell County.

Hours of Operation for Early Voting Sites

Monday to Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Polls will be closed on President’s Day (Feb. 21)

Saturday, Feb. 19

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Noon to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22 through Feb. 25 (Operational hours change)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bell County voters can vote at the polling location of their choosing, both during early voting and on election day, according to the county.

Mail-in Voting

Texans have the ability to vote by mail but must meet at least one of the following criteria:

If you're 65 years of age or older on Election Day.

If you're sick or disabled (here that means having sickness or physical condition preventing you from appearing at the polls on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring your health).

If you're going to be out of the county on Election Day or during the early-voting period.

If you're confined in jail, but are eligible to vote.

You can request a mail-in Ballot here for Bell County until Feb.18.

Is my voter registration information public?