Voter's Guide 2022 | What you need to know about your candidates and early voting in Central Texas
Primaries are officially here and Election Day is right around the corner! Here's everything you need to know.
Nov. 8 is Election Day in the United States, however, primaries have just started and we want to make sure you know some key points.
In this Voters Guide we will go over:
- How to register to vote
- Key dates for the election
- How to cast your vote in the election
- Learning about candidates
THE BASICS: Are you registered to vote?
A voter's guide wouldn't be complete without first asking you, are you even registered to vote? Check here to see if you are part of the more than 17 million registered voters in Texas.
If you know you aren't a registered voter, click here to fill out the application. Also available in Español.
KEY ELECTION DATES: Key Election Dates
The following are key election dates to watch for:
- Monday, Jan. 31: Last day to register to vote in primary election.
- Monday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 25: Early voting for primary election.
- Tuesday, March 1: Primary election.
- Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20: Early voting for primary election runoff.
- Tuesday, May 24: Primary election runoff.
- Tuesday, Oct. 11: Last day to register to vote in general election.
- Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4: Early voting for general election.
- Tuesday, Nov. 8: General election
The deadline to apply to submit a ballot for the primary election by mail is Feb. 18; applications must be received by that time. The deadline to submit a ballot by mail for the primaries is March 1 at 7 p.m., or by 5 p.m. on March 2 if postmarked by 7 p.m. the day prior.
HOW TO CAST YOUR BALLOT: How to Cast Your Ballot
Early voting
Bell County will be operating six early voting locations. Sites will be open in Killeen, Belton, Temple, Salado and Harker Heights.
A map of early voting locations can be found here for McLennan County.
A map of early voting locations can be found here for Bell County.
Hours of Operation for Early Voting Sites
Monday to Friday
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Polls will be closed on President’s Day (Feb. 21)
Saturday, Feb. 19
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
- Noon to 5 p.m.
Feb. 22 through Feb. 25 (Operational hours change)
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bell County voters can vote at the polling location of their choosing, both during early voting and on election day, according to the county.
Mail-in Voting
Texans have the ability to vote by mail but must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- If you're 65 years of age or older on Election Day.
- If you're sick or disabled (here that means having sickness or physical condition preventing you from appearing at the polls on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring your health).
- If you're going to be out of the county on Election Day or during the early-voting period.
- If you're confined in jail, but are eligible to vote.
You can request a mail-in Ballot here for Bell County until Feb.18.
Is my voter registration information public?
Voter privacy rules vary by state. In Texas, if you are registered to vote, your name, address, precinct you live in and your registration number are all public record. But your birthday or social security number is kept confidential. The Texas secretary of state allows certain individuals to keep their information confidential, including law enforcement, judges and some crime victims.
CANDIDATES: Who is on the ballot?
A quick reminder, the winners of the primary election do not win the office – even if uncontested. They still have to win in November’s General Election. Also, candidates need to win by 50% or more to win the Primary. If a race with three or more candidates ends in all candidates under 50% of the vote, the top two will have a runoff in a few months.
Here are your candidates separated by state, federal and county :
Federal
United States Representative, Dist. 11
Republican
- August Pfluger
United States Representative, Dist. 17
Democratic
- Mary Jo Woods
Republican
- Rob Rosenberger
- Pete Sessions (i)
- Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson
- Paulette Carson
United States Representative, Dist. 31
Republican
- John Carter (i)
- Mike Williams
- Abhiram Garapati
State
Governor
Democrat
- Inocencio Barrientez
- Rich Wakeland
- Beto O’Rourke
- Joy Diaz
- Michael Cooper
Republican
- Chad Prather
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Allen B. West
- Paul Belew
- Danny Harrison
- Greg Abbott (i)
- Rick Perry
- Don Huffines
Lieutenant Governor
Democratic
- Michell Beckley
- Mike Collier
- Carla Brailey
Republican
- Todd M. Bullis
- Daniel Miller
- Dan Patrick (i)
- Trayce Bradford
- Zach Vance
- Aaron Sorrells
Attorney General
Democratic
- Joe Jaworski
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
- Lee Merritt
- Mike Fields
- S. “TBone” Raynor
Republican
- Louie Gohmert
- Ken Paxton (i)
- Eva Guzman
- George P. Bush
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Democratic
- Tim Mahoney
- Janet T. Dudding
- Angel Luis Vega
Republican
- Glenn Hegar
- Mark V. Goloby
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Democratic
- Jinny Suh
- Jay Kleberg
- Michael Lange
- Sadragrace Martinez
Republican
- Victor Avila
- Tim Westley
- Rufus Lopez
- Weston Martinez
- Jon Spiers
- Dawn Buckingham
- Ben Armenta
- Don W. Minton
Commissioner of Agriculture
Democratic
- Susan Hays
- Ed Ireson
Republican
- Carey A. Counsil
- Sid Miller (i)
- James White
Railroad Commissioner
Democratic
- Luke Warford
Republican
- Wayne Christian
- Dawayne Tipton
- Sarah Stronger
- Marvin “Sarge” Summers
- Tom Slocum Jr.
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Democratic
- Erin A. Nowell
Republican
- Decra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Democratic
- Amanda Reichek
Republican
- Rebecca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Democratic
- Julia Maldanado
Republican
- Evan Young
- David J. Schenck
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2
Republican
- Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Democratic
- Dana Huffman
Republican
- Clint Morgan
- Scott Walker
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Democratic
- Robert Johnson
Republican
- Jesse F. McClure, III
Member, State Board of Education, Dist. 10
Republican
- Tom Maynard
Member, State Board of Education, Dist. 14
Democratic
- Tracy Fisher
Republican
- Evelyn Brooks
- Sue Melton-Malone
State Senator, District 5
Republican
- Charles Schwertner
State Senator, District 22
Republican
- Brian Birdwell
State Senator, District 24
Democratic
- Kathy Jones-Hospod
- Jeremy Kohlwes
Republican
- Pete Flores
- Raul Reyes
- Lamar Lewis
State Representative, Dist. 13
Democratic
- Cedric Davis Sr.
- Cuevas Sean Peacock
Republican
- Dennis D. Wilson
- Angelia Orr
State Representative, Dist. 17
Republican
- Trey Rutledge
- Jen Bezner
- Stan Gerdes
- Tom Glass
- Paul Pape
State Representative, Dist. 54
Democratic
- Jonathan Hildner
Republican
- Brad Buckley (i)
State Representative, Dist. 55
Democratic
- Tristan T.D. Sanders
Republican
- Hugh D. Shine
State Representative, Dist. 56
Democratic
- Erin Shank
Republican
- Charles “Doc” Anderson
State Representative, Dist. 59
Republican
- Shelby Slawson
State Representative, Dist. 68
Republican
- Craig Carter
- Gary W. Franklin
- David Spiller (i)
- Mark Middleton
Justice, Court of Appeals District, Place 4
Democratic
- Beth Payan
- Rosa Lopez Theofanis
- Paula Knippa
Republican
- Leslie R. Fitzpatrick
Justice, Court of Appeals District 10, Place 3
Republican
- Steve Smith
District Judge, 87th Judicial District
Republican
- Amy Thomas Ward
- Dan Scarbrough
- Stanley Sokolowski
- Brian Walsh
CANDIDATES BY COUNTY: Who's on the Ballot in my county?
Bell County
District Judge, 169th Judicial District
Republican
- Cari Starriott-Burnett
District Judge, 264th Judicial District
Republican
- Paul L. LePak
County Judge
Republican
- David Blackburn
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Democratic
- Stacey Wilson
Republican
- Bobby Whitson
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Democratic
- Loui Minor
Republican
- Chris Bray
Judge, County Court at Law No. 1
Republican
- Paul A. Motz
Judge, County Court at Law No. 2
Democratic
- Kurt Glass
Republican
- John Mischtian
Judge, County Court at Law No. 3
Republican
- Rebecca DePew
District Clerk
Republican
- Joanna Flores Staton
County Clerk
Republican
- Shelley Coston
County Treasurer
Republican
- Gaylon Evans
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1
Republican
- Theodore “Ted” Duffeld
- Reese Davis
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
Republican
- Richard Sapp
- Cliff Coleman
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1 Unexpired
Republican
- Velva Johnson
- Keith Reed
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 2
Republican
- Larry Wilkey
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 2
Democratic
- Nicola J. James
Republican
- Steve Harris
Democratic County Chair
- Lynda Nash
Republican County Chair
- Mack Latimer
- Jeffery Ware
Coryell County
District Judge, 440th Judicial District
Republican
- Grant Kinsey
County Judge
Republican
- Joey Acfalle
- Jack Barcroft
- Celia J. Sellers
- Roger A. Miller
Judge, County Court-at-Law
Republican
- John Lee
District Clerk
- Becky Moore
County Clerk
- Jennifer Newton
County Treasurer
Republican
- Randi McFarlin
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Republican
- Billy Vaden
- Scott Weddle
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- Keith Taylor
- Ray Ashby Jr.
- Bradi Diaz
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1
Republican
- John Guinn
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
Republican
- F.W. (Bill) Price
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3
Republican
- Jim Caldwell
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- Coy Latham
Democratic County Chairman
- Gene Whittle
Falls County
District Judge, 82nd Judicial District
Republican
- Bryan F. “Rusty” Russ Jr.
County Judge
Democratic
- Cynthia Bigham Derry
Republican
- Jay Elliot
- Jace Albright
District Clerk
Republican
- Laurie Reneau Smith
- Tyler Scott
County Clerk
Republican
- Elizabeth Coker-Perez
County Treasurer
Republican
- Sheryl Odenbach Pringle
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Democratic
- F.A. Green Sr.
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Democratic
- Adrienne Luster Rias
Republican
- Rodney Hall
- Nita Wuebker
- Clayton Edward Herrington
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1
Republican
- Kaylah Rosas
- Cassandra Salsiccia
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
Democratic
- Debra Trotter
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3
Republican
- Preble Polk
Republican County Chairman
- Elizabeth Nelson
Hill County
TBD
Lampasas County
County Judge
Republican
- Randy Hoyer
District Clerk
Republican
- Edith Wagner Harrison
County Clerk
Republican
- Tasha Bates
- Dianne Miller
- Dee Ann Crawford
County Treasurer
Republican
- Melissa Karcher
County Surveyor
Republican
- Paul Maples
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Republican
- Jamie Smart
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- Mark Rainwater
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1
Republican
- James W. Mercer
- Misty L. Wakeman
- Chris Mun
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
Republican
- Cameron D. Brister
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- Gilbert Esparza
- Dan Hause
- Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger
County Constable, Precinct No. 4, Unexpired
Republican
- Mandy Esparza
Democratic County Chair
- Clayton Tucker
Republican County Chair
- Wendy Daugherty
Leon County
District Judge, 278th Judicial District
Republican
- Hal R. Ridley
District Judge 369th Judicial District
Republican
- Michael Davis
County Judge
Republican
- Byron Ryder
District Clerk
Republican
- Cassandra Noey
County Clerk
Republican
- Christie Wakefield
County Treasurer
Republican
- Brandi S. Hill
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Republican
- David W. Ferguson
- Newman Paul Bing
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- Laramie Willis
- (TJ) Thomas Jefferson Foley
- Dennis Noey, Sr.
- Ronald Ryder
- Roy Borgman
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1
Republican
- Jeff Carr
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
Republican
- Randee Doak
- Victoria N. Downie
- Tommy Page
- Jimmy Carrigan
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- Lee Weiler
Democratic County Chair
- Bart Ewald
Republican County Chair
- Ken Kunz
Limestone County
County Judge
Republican
- Richard Duncan
District Clerk
Republican
- Carol Sue Jenkins
County Clerk
Republican
- Kerrie Cobb
County Treasurer
Republican
- Carol Picket
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Republican
- Randall Jacobs
- W.A. (Sonny) Baker
- Micah Anderson
- Ken Tucker
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- John Reddoch
- Frank H. Pruitt
- Bobby Forrest
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1
Republican
- Kenda Eckols
- Marcus Hanna
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
Republican
- Mike Bell
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3
Republican
- Sherri Lenoir
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- Ray Jones
Democratic County Chair
- Maurice Washington
McLennan County
District Judge, Judicial District 54
Republican
- Susan Kelly
- Christin Hunting Horse
District Judge, Judicial District 170
Republican
- Jim Meyer
District Judge, Judicial District 414
Republican
- Vicki Menard
District Attorney
Democratic
- Aubrey Robertson
Republican
- Barry Johnson
- Josh Tetens
County Judge
Republican
- Scott Felton
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1
Republican
- Vikram Deivanayagam
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2
Republican
- Brad Cates
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 3
Republican
- Ryan Luna
- Kristi Decluitt
District Clerk
Republican
- Jon Gimble
County Clerk
Republican
- Andy Harwell
County Treasurer
Republican
- Bill Helton
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Democratic
- Patricia Miller
Republican
- Donis “D.L.” Wilson
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- Ben Perry
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 1
Republican
- Dianne Hensley
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 2
Republican
- W.H. “Pete” Wilson
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
Democratic
- James E. Lee Jr.
Republican
- CL Chase
Justice of the Peace, No. 3
Republican
- David W. Pareya
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- Brian Richardson
- Julissa West
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 5
Democratic
- Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez
- Cameron Fillmore
Republican
- Jessica R. Dominguez
Constable, Precinct No. 1
Republican
- Walt Strickland (i)
Constable, Precinct No. 2
Democratic
- John W. Johnson (i)
Constable, Precinct No. 3
Republican
- David A. Maler (i)
Constable, Precinct No. 4
Republican
- Charlie Guerrero (i)
- Matt Cawthon
Constable, Precinct No. 5
Democrat
- Freddie Cantu (i)
Democratic County Chair
- Mark Hays
Republican County Chair
- Bradford Holland
Milam County
County Judge
Republican
- Steve Young
- Bill Whitmire
District Clerk
Republican
- Karen Berry
County Clerk
Republican
- Jodi Morgan
Sheriff, Unexpired Term
Republican
- Mike Clore
County Treasurer
Republican
- Linda Acosta
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Republican
- Wyatt Dude Ferris
- Douglas Baker
- James Denman
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Republican
- Wesley Payne
- Johnny Andrews
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Republican
- Greg Hoelscher
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Republican
- Sam Berry
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Republican
- Andy Isaacs
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Republican
- Gary A. Northcott
Democratic County Chair
- Michelle Larkin
More Election Coverage: