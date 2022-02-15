x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Voter's Guide 2022 | What you need to know about your candidates and early voting in Central Texas

Primaries are officially here and Election Day is right around the corner! Here's everything you need to know.

Maiya Turner

Play Video

Close Video

Published: 12:52 PM CST February 15, 2022
Updated: 1:32 PM CST February 15, 2022

Nov. 8 is Election Day in the United States, however, primaries have just started and we want to make sure you know some key points.

In this Voters Guide we will go over:

  • How to register to vote 
  • Key dates for the election
  • How to cast your vote in the election
  • Learning about candidates

THE BASICS Are you registered to vote?

A voter's guide wouldn't be complete without first asking you, are you even registered to vote?  Check here to see if you are part of the more than 17 million registered voters in Texas. 

If you know you aren't a registered voter, click here to fill out the application. Also available in Español. 

KEY ELECTION DATES Key Election Dates

The following are key election dates to watch for:

  • Monday, Jan. 31: Last day to register to vote in primary election. 
  • Monday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 25: Early voting for primary election. 
  • Tuesday, March 1: Primary election. 
  • Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20: Early voting for primary election runoff. 
  • Tuesday, May 24: Primary election runoff. 
  • Tuesday, Oct. 11: Last day to register to vote in general election. 
  • Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4: Early voting for general election. 
  • Tuesday, Nov. 8: General election

The deadline to apply to submit a ballot for the primary election by mail is Feb. 18; applications must be received by that time. The deadline to submit a ballot by mail for the primaries is March 1 at 7 p.m., or by 5 p.m. on March 2 if postmarked by 7 p.m. the day prior.

HOW TO CAST YOUR BALLOT How to Cast Your Ballot

Early voting

Bell County will be operating six early voting locations. Sites will be open in Killeen, Belton, Temple, Salado and Harker Heights.

A map of early voting locations can be found here for McLennan County.

A map of early voting locations can be found here for Bell County. 

Hours of Operation for Early Voting Sites

Monday to Friday  

  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Polls will be closed on President’s Day (Feb. 21)

Saturday, Feb. 19

  • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

  • Noon to 5 p.m. 

Feb. 22 through Feb. 25 (Operational hours change)

  • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bell County voters can vote at the polling location of their choosing, both during early voting and on election day, according to the county. 

Mail-in Voting

Texans have the ability to vote by mail but must meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • If you're 65 years of age or older on Election Day. 
  • If you're sick or disabled (here that means having sickness or physical condition preventing you from appearing at the polls on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring your health). 
  • If you're going to be out of the county on Election Day or during the early-voting period. 
  • If you're confined in jail, but are eligible to vote. 

You can request a mail-in Ballot here for Bell County until Feb.18.

Is my voter registration information public?

Voter privacy rules vary by state. In Texas, if you are registered to vote, your name, address, precinct you live in and your registration number are all public record. But your birthday or social security number is kept confidential. The Texas secretary of state allows certain individuals to keep their information confidential, including law enforcement, judges and some crime victims.

CANDIDATES Who is on the ballot?

A quick reminder, the winners of the primary election do not win the office – even if uncontested. They still have to win in November’s General Election. Also, candidates need to win by 50% or more to win the Primary. If a race with three or more candidates ends in all candidates under 50% of the vote, the top two will have a runoff in a few months. 

Here are your candidates separated by state, federal and county :

Federal

United States Representative, Dist. 11

Republican

  • August Pfluger

United States Representative, Dist. 17

Democratic

  • Mary Jo Woods

Republican

  • Rob Rosenberger
  • Pete Sessions (i)
  • Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson
  • Paulette Carson

United States Representative, Dist. 31

Republican

  • John Carter (i)
  • Mike Williams
  • Abhiram Garapati

State

Governor

Democrat

  • Inocencio Barrientez
  • Rich Wakeland
  • Beto O’Rourke
  • Joy Diaz
  • Michael Cooper

Republican

  • Chad Prather
  • Kandy Kaye Horn
  • Allen B. West
  • Paul Belew
  • Danny Harrison
  • Greg Abbott (i)
  • Rick Perry
  • Don Huffines

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic

  • Michell Beckley
  • Mike Collier
  • Carla Brailey

Republican

  • Todd M. Bullis
  • Daniel Miller
  • Dan Patrick (i)
  • Trayce Bradford
  • Zach Vance
  • Aaron Sorrells

Attorney General

Democratic

  • Joe Jaworski
  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza
  • Lee Merritt
  • Mike Fields
  • S. “TBone” Raynor

Republican

  • Louie Gohmert
  • Ken Paxton (i)
  • Eva Guzman
  • George P. Bush

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Democratic

  • Tim Mahoney
  • Janet T. Dudding
  • Angel Luis Vega

Republican

  • Glenn Hegar
  • Mark V. Goloby

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Democratic

  • Jinny Suh
  • Jay Kleberg
  • Michael Lange
  • Sadragrace Martinez

Republican

  • Victor Avila
  • Tim Westley
  • Rufus Lopez
  • Weston Martinez
  • Jon Spiers
  • Dawn Buckingham
  • Ben Armenta
  • Don W. Minton

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democratic

  • Susan Hays
  • Ed Ireson

Republican

  • Carey A. Counsil
  • Sid Miller (i)
  • James White

Railroad Commissioner

Democratic

  • Luke Warford

Republican

  • Wayne Christian
  • Dawayne Tipton
  • Sarah Stronger
  • Marvin “Sarge” Summers
  • Tom Slocum Jr.

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Democratic

  • Erin A. Nowell

Republican

  • Decra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Democratic

  • Amanda Reichek

Republican

  • Rebecca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Democratic

  • Julia Maldanado

Republican

  • Evan Young
  • David J. Schenck

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Republican

  • Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Democratic

  • Dana Huffman

Republican

  • Clint Morgan
  • Scott Walker

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Democratic

  • Robert Johnson

Republican

  • Jesse F. McClure, III

Member, State Board of Education, Dist. 10

Republican

  • Tom Maynard

Member, State Board of Education, Dist. 14

Democratic

  • Tracy Fisher

Republican

  • Evelyn Brooks
  • Sue Melton-Malone

State Senator, District 5

Republican

  • Charles Schwertner

State Senator, District 22

Republican

  • Brian Birdwell

State Senator, District 24

Democratic

  • Kathy Jones-Hospod
  • Jeremy Kohlwes

Republican

  • Pete Flores
  • Raul Reyes
  • Lamar Lewis

State Representative, Dist. 13

Democratic

  • Cedric Davis Sr.
  • Cuevas Sean Peacock

Republican

  • Dennis D. Wilson
  • Angelia Orr

State Representative, Dist. 17

Republican

  • Trey Rutledge
  • Jen Bezner
  • Stan Gerdes
  • Tom Glass
  • Paul Pape

State Representative, Dist. 54

Democratic

  • Jonathan Hildner

Republican

  • Brad Buckley (i)

State Representative, Dist. 55

Democratic

  • Tristan T.D. Sanders

Republican

  • Hugh D. Shine

State Representative, Dist. 56

Democratic

  • Erin Shank

Republican

  • Charles “Doc” Anderson

State Representative, Dist. 59

Republican

  • Shelby Slawson

State Representative, Dist. 68

Republican

  • Craig Carter
  • Gary W. Franklin
  • David Spiller (i)
  • Mark Middleton

Justice, Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Democratic

  • Beth Payan
  • Rosa Lopez Theofanis
  • Paula Knippa

Republican

  • Leslie R. Fitzpatrick

Justice, Court of Appeals District 10, Place 3

Republican

  • Steve Smith

District Judge, 87th Judicial District

Republican

  • Amy Thomas Ward
  • Dan Scarbrough
  • Stanley Sokolowski
  • Brian Walsh

CANDIDATES BY COUNTY Who's on the Ballot in my county?

Bell County

District Judge, 169th Judicial District

Republican

  • Cari Starriott-Burnett

District Judge, 264th Judicial District

Republican

  • Paul L. LePak

County Judge

Republican

  • David Blackburn

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Democratic

  • Stacey Wilson

Republican

  • Bobby Whitson

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Democratic

  • Loui Minor

Republican

  • Chris Bray

Judge, County Court at Law No. 1

Republican

  • Paul A. Motz

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2

Democratic

  • Kurt Glass

Republican

  • John Mischtian

Judge, County Court at Law No. 3

Republican

  • Rebecca DePew

District Clerk

Republican

  • Joanna Flores Staton

County Clerk

Republican

  • Shelley Coston

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Gaylon Evans

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1

Republican

  • Theodore “Ted” Duffeld
  • Reese Davis

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Republican

  • Richard Sapp
  • Cliff Coleman

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1 Unexpired

Republican

  • Velva Johnson
  • Keith Reed

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 2

Republican

  • Larry Wilkey

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 2

Democratic

  • Nicola J. James

Republican

  • Steve Harris

Democratic County Chair

  • Lynda Nash

Republican County Chair

  • Mack Latimer
  • Jeffery Ware

Coryell County 

District Judge, 440th Judicial District

Republican

  • Grant Kinsey

County Judge

Republican

  • Joey Acfalle
  • Jack Barcroft
  • Celia J. Sellers
  • Roger A. Miller

Judge, County Court-at-Law

Republican

  • John Lee

District Clerk

  • Becky Moore

County Clerk

  • Jennifer Newton

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Randi McFarlin

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Republican

  • Billy Vaden
  • Scott Weddle

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • Keith Taylor
  • Ray Ashby Jr.
  • Bradi Diaz

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1

Republican

  • John Guinn

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Republican

  • F.W. (Bill) Price

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3

Republican

  • Jim Caldwell

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • Coy Latham

Democratic County Chairman

  • Gene Whittle

Falls County

District Judge, 82nd Judicial District

Republican

  • Bryan F. “Rusty” Russ Jr.

County Judge

Democratic

  • Cynthia Bigham Derry

Republican

  • Jay Elliot
  • Jace Albright

District Clerk

Republican

  • Laurie Reneau Smith
  • Tyler Scott

County Clerk

Republican

  • Elizabeth Coker-Perez

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Sheryl Odenbach Pringle

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Democratic

  • F.A. Green Sr.

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Democratic

  • Adrienne Luster Rias

Republican

  • Rodney Hall
  • Nita Wuebker
  • Clayton Edward Herrington

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1

Republican

  • Kaylah Rosas
  • Cassandra Salsiccia

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Democratic

  • Debra Trotter

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3

Republican

  • Preble Polk

Republican County Chairman

  • Elizabeth Nelson

Hill County

TBD

Lampasas County

County Judge

Republican

  • Randy Hoyer

District Clerk

Republican

  • Edith Wagner Harrison

County Clerk

Republican

  • Tasha Bates
  • Dianne Miller
  • Dee Ann Crawford

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Melissa Karcher

County Surveyor

Republican

  • Paul Maples

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Republican

  • Jamie Smart

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • Mark Rainwater

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1

Republican

  • James W. Mercer
  • Misty L. Wakeman
  • Chris Mun

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Republican

  • Cameron D. Brister

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • Gilbert Esparza
  • Dan Hause
  • Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger

County Constable, Precinct No. 4, Unexpired

Republican

  • Mandy Esparza

Democratic County Chair

  • Clayton Tucker

Republican County Chair

  • Wendy Daugherty

Leon County

District Judge, 278th Judicial District

Republican

  • Hal R. Ridley

District Judge 369th Judicial District

Republican

  • Michael Davis

County Judge

Republican

  • Byron Ryder

District Clerk

Republican

  • Cassandra Noey

County Clerk

Republican

  • Christie Wakefield

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Brandi S. Hill

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Republican

  • David W. Ferguson
  • Newman Paul Bing

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • Laramie Willis
  • (TJ) Thomas Jefferson Foley
  • Dennis Noey, Sr.
  • Ronald Ryder
  • Roy Borgman

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1

Republican

  • Jeff Carr

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Republican

  • Randee Doak
  • Victoria N. Downie
  • Tommy Page
  • Jimmy Carrigan

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • Lee Weiler

Democratic County Chair

  • Bart Ewald

Republican County Chair

  • Ken Kunz

Limestone County

 County Judge

Republican

  • Richard Duncan

District Clerk

Republican

  • Carol Sue Jenkins

County Clerk

Republican

  • Kerrie Cobb

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Carol Picket

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Republican

  • Randall Jacobs
  • W.A. (Sonny) Baker
  • Micah Anderson
  • Ken Tucker

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • John Reddoch
  • Frank H. Pruitt
  • Bobby Forrest

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1

Republican

  • Kenda Eckols
  • Marcus Hanna

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Republican

  • Mike Bell

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3

Republican

  • Sherri Lenoir

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • Ray Jones

Democratic County Chair

  • Maurice Washington

McLennan County

District Judge, Judicial District 54

Republican

  • Susan Kelly
  • Christin Hunting Horse

District Judge, Judicial District 170

Republican

  • Jim Meyer

District Judge, Judicial District 414

Republican

  • Vicki Menard

District Attorney

Democratic

  • Aubrey Robertson

Republican

  • Barry Johnson
  • Josh Tetens

County Judge

Republican

  • Scott Felton

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1

Republican

  • Vikram Deivanayagam

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2

Republican

  • Brad Cates

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 3

Republican

  • Ryan Luna
  • Kristi Decluitt

District Clerk

Republican

  • Jon Gimble

County Clerk

Republican

  • Andy Harwell

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Bill Helton

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Democratic

  • Patricia Miller

Republican

  • Donis “D.L.” Wilson

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • Ben Perry

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 1

Republican

  • Dianne Hensley

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 2

Republican

  • W.H. “Pete” Wilson

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Democratic

  • James E. Lee Jr.

Republican

  • CL Chase

Justice of the Peace, No. 3

Republican

  • David W. Pareya

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • Brian Richardson
  • Julissa West

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 5

Democratic

  • Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez
  • Cameron Fillmore

Republican

  • Jessica R. Dominguez

Constable, Precinct No. 1

Republican

  • Walt Strickland (i)

Constable, Precinct No. 2

Democratic

  • John W. Johnson (i)

Constable, Precinct No. 3

Republican

  • David A. Maler (i)

Constable, Precinct No. 4

Republican

  • Charlie Guerrero (i)
  • Matt Cawthon

Constable, Precinct No. 5

Democrat

  • Freddie Cantu (i)

Democratic County Chair

  • Mark Hays

Republican County Chair

  • Bradford Holland

Milam County

County Judge

Republican

  • Steve Young
  • Bill Whitmire

District Clerk

Republican

  • Karen Berry

County Clerk

Republican

  • Jodi Morgan

Sheriff, Unexpired Term

Republican

  • Mike Clore

County Treasurer

Republican

  • Linda Acosta

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republican

  • Wyatt Dude Ferris
  • Douglas Baker
  • James Denman

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republican

  • Wesley Payne
  • Johnny Andrews

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republican

  • Greg Hoelscher

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republican

  • Sam Berry

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Republican

  • Andy Isaacs

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republican

  • Gary A. Northcott

Democratic County Chair

  • Michelle Larkin

More Election Coverage: 

RELATED: Poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott leading Beto O'Rourke in race for Texas governor

RELATED: Candidates running to lead the Democratic party predict how to win offices Texas

RELATED: Don't have your voter registration card? You can still cast your ballot