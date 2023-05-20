What the end of 88th Legislative Session means for Central Texans

Multiple bills regarding LGBTQ+ rights in Texas sit on Gov. Greg Abbott's desk, while the 'School Choice Bill' is no more.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas Legislative Session wraps up Monday.

Central Texans will not see the "School Choice Bill" pass, as it did not meet deadline as Senate Bill 8, or House Bill 100.

Across the State of Texas LGBTQ rights, along with school safety and medical care for trans youth have made their way to Gov. Greg Abbott's Desk.

Senate Bill 14, which bans certain medical care for trans kids and Senate Bill 15, which restricts trans athletes in college sports, still have to be passed or vetoed by the Governor.

In the weeks preceding their passing through the House and the Senate, groups from both sides of the issue protested inside the Capitol.

Some protestors were thrown out or even arrested.

Now, these groups await the decision of the Governor. After today, the last day the Governor can sign or veto bills passed during this session is June 18.

One bill signed into law is the "Crown Act." It bans schools and workplaces from race-based hair discrimination in Texas.

As for the "School Choice Bill," that was originally proposed by the Senate. State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen played a large role in changing and limiting the bill from the version passed in the Senate, to help it gain the votes needed to pass.

Senate Bill eight would essentially provide families taxpayers money to families who want to send their children to schools outside of the Texas public school system.

Opposition rang out for this revised version from Temple Superintendent Bobby Ott.

Ott made it all the way to the Capitol floor to speak out against the version the House wanted to pass.

Legislatures did not pass it as Senate Bill eight in time so they tried to add some of its ideas to House Bill 100, which also did not pass in time.

Another big move by the legislature over the weekend was to impeach Attorney General Kent Paxton in the House 121-23.

The Senate now has to act as jurors and conduct a trial, while certain house members will act as impeachment managers as they present their cases.

Two thirds of the Senate would have to vote in favor of the impeachment to take Paxton completely out of office.

Right now, he can not act as Attorney General. Governor Greg Abbott can appoint a provisional person to fill the vacancy until after the Senate conducts its trial.