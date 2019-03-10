On Thursday, October 3rd, former Congressman Pete Sessions will announce that he will be moving to Waco to run for Bill Flores’ seat.

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty issued a statement saying they are not surprised that Republicans would bring a former congressman to run for Texas Congressional District 17.

“This is pretty standard practice in Central Texas, considering Bill Flores moved from Houston back in 2010 to run for this seat. Republicans in this district aren’t running because they’re either terrified of this seat flipping, or they couldn’t find anyone who would stand with this criminal presidency,” the statement said. “In light of this reality, they decided to bring in the most Trump-Republican that they could find.”

Pete Sessions is a recently unemployed congressman from North Texas and lost to Colin Allred by a 6.6-point margin in 2018.

Sessions opposed comprehensive immigration reform, cut taxes for billionaires, and supported removing all protections created under the affordable care act during his time in congress.

RELATED: What to expect on the ballot this November

“He has a more conservative voting record than our incumbent congressman, voting with Trump 97.9 percent of the time. Not unlike Flores, he does not represent the interests of the district and he has not called Central Texas his home for a long time,” the statement said. “Sessions has not lived in McLennan County since the 70s, and his most recent residency was in Florida.”

Bill Flores was also reluctant to endorse this plan. “Pete is a friend of mine, but I wish he’d called me first,” Flores said.

Mary Duty also stated, “The local republicans are in shambles, and because of their lack of communication they are setting themselves up for an expensive and unnecessary primary. While Republicans continue to argue over who loves Trump the most, we will be organizing to win and serve the interests of hard working Central Texans. This district has been trending bluer cycle after cycle, and we welcome the opportunity to send Sessions packing, again.”

Popular stories:

Chip and Joanna Gaines to open hotel in Downtown Waco

Soldier praised as 'hero' for helping children during El Paso shooting arrested in Bell Co. for desertion

Teenager dies in street of Killeen neighborhood after shooting, police say