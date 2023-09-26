Temple and Belton ISD to reach resolution on "school choice"

Temple and Belton ISD Boards of Trustees will hold a rare joint meeting at 4:30 p.m. today to discuss approval of a joint resolution regarding special session.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple and Belton ISD will discuss the approval of a joint resolution regarding legislation in the upcoming special session.

"School choice" is at the heart of it all.

The joint discussion will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Central Texas Council of Governments in Belton.

Superintendent of Temple ISD Dr. Bobby Ott sent out a tweet on Sept. 23 that reads: "I would say that fully funding public schools is a civil rights issue of the 21st century."

Ott continues to show opposition to "school choice," as he has in the past.

"You won't find OT of PT services in a lot of non-public schools," Ott said in a previous interview with KCEN.

Ott even made his way to the Texas State Capitol to express his concerns about "school choice."

Governor Abbott has called the special session to discuss school vouchers for Oct. 15.

“If we do not win in that first special session, we will have another special special session and we’ll come back again,” Abbott said to the Texas tribune.

Abbott has previously been scrutinized by Ott regarding "school choice."