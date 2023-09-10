The event raises money for local groups and organizations, while giving residents and those from all over Texas the chance to get some exercise downtown.

WACO, Texas — Early Sunday morning, more than 1,200 riders of all ages gathered at Heritage Square for the 38th annual Waco Wild West 100, sponsored by Skittles.

The non-profit event encourages families and individuals to embrace an active lifestyle, offering a variety of route options, including six, 29, 52, 63, and 100-mile rides. The longest route led participants from Heritage Square to China Spring and back.

Registration for the event kicked off at $35 for adults and $15 for youths. However, the fee increased to $55 for those who decided to join on the day of the event. All of the money raised from the event goes to support both national and local organizations, allowing riders to choose where their contributions are directed.

Nancy Goodnight, the ride director and board chairman for Waco Wild West 100, emphasized the inclusivity of the event, stating, "Whether it's a hybrid bike, mountain bike, commuter bike, or even a high-speed racing bike, everyone is welcome."

One of the primary beneficiaries of the event is the National Merit Donor Program, a national organization that focuses on promoting organ and tissue donation. On a local level, the funds raised will support essential organizations, including the Midway ROTC, Salvation Army, Mission Waco, and Hot Rack Emergency Services.

Goodnight explained, "One of our goals is not just to raise money but to encourage cycling and teach safe cycling for everybody."

However, she also announced that 2023 would mark the final year of the 100-mile route to China Spring.

The event attracted participants from various locations, including Jose Correnado, who traveled from Irving to take part in the ride. "We did 27 miles; it was a little warm, but we did it," said Correnado.

In addition to the cycling activities, vendors such as Aralnders Estelle, president of the Brazos Gators youth football team, were present to support the event. The Brazos Gators work with at-risk youth, boasting over 150 football players and 50 cheerleaders aged 5 to 12 in East Waco. Estelle explained, "They come in, and we try to get them involved in other activities, they go to church with us, mentorship, we are involved with Baylor as well."

Early registrants were rewarded with a free t-shirt, while others received cups and various merchandise. Regardless of the perks, all participants had the opportunity to contribute to the local community while enjoying a day of cycling.