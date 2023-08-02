In Queso Emergency | Truck carrying nacho cheese spills in Arkansas

If you were trying to drive on I-30 near Prescott, it was nacho lucky day.

ARKANSAS, USA — It was not a gouda day to be on the road in Arkansas.

A highway near Prescott ended up drenched in nacho cheese on Aug. 1 after a truck carrying cans of the delicious topping turned over, covering nearby lanes in de-brie.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation shared pictures of the muenster-sized mayhem on social media, giving local drivers plenty to taco-bout. But locals weren't prov-alone in their jokes, plenty of others have taken to the post to share their own thoughts, making the best of a not-so-grate situation.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the road was temporarily closed to traffic, as authorities decided they were feta safe than sorry during the cleanup.

Thankfully, Arkansas DoT said the mess has since been cleaned up, and traffic is moving once again.

Sometimes it's just nacho lucky day.