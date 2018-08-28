KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is one of the largest cities in Central Texas, but it still makes residents pay for sewer line breaks in the middle of the street.

More than a dozen people a year have to pay thousands in repair costs for something most other large cities would cover.

What it takes to get the policy changed

Several city council members in Killeen didn't know the sewer line policy existed until the Channel 6 report.

Like most locals, Tony Stepan assumed the city would pay to fix a sewer line break under his street. He found out he was wrong to the tune of more than $8,000.

"I thought it was absolutely ridiculous," Stepan said. “That's a lot of money for anybody to pay."

Most larger cites in Central Texas take responsibility after a sewer line leaves a property. In Killeen, the line is the homeowner’s responsibility until it hits the main sewer line, forcing people to pay to dig up the street up.

City officials said a policy change would cost them around $200,000, plus water rate increases for residents.

Councilman Steve Harris said he is planning to get the public's input before he puts forth a solution.

