'It was fun to come out here and compete against the best and show them what we're made of.' | All-Star weekend wraps up at Dell Diamond

Five Central Texas studs made their way to Round Rock for the 2023 All-Star Game as they wore their high school colors one last time.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — It was a weekend full of baseball, baseball and more baseball.

The best of the best made their way to Round Rock for the 2023 All Star Game at Dell Diamond, and five Central Texas stars took the stage.

On Saturday, June 18, the 2A-4A North and South teams faced off for a battle on the diamond.

On the South side, China Spring's very own Mason Kirk repped the Cougs with a line drive double and a stellar performance behind the plate.

Coming off a state title win last week, what a way for him to wrap up his high school career.

"It was just cool to represent China Spring for the last time I get to play in this jersey," Kirk said. "I was just having fun, it's no pressure out there. It's fun to see people and meet new friends. I'm just thankful to be a China Spring Cougar. Moving there my freshman year was the best decision my family made."

Kirk's mom Julie and dad Keith probably win the award for most baseball games attended since January, and they love nothing more than watching their son out on that diamond.

"What makes us most proud is the way he carries himself on the field and the way the other team players seem to respect him a lot and the way the coaches respect him a lot," Keith Kirk said. "That makes you feel good as a parent."

Over on the North side, we had a pair of 2A studs: Crawford's own Kade Bruce and Bosqueville's John Youens.

Bruce got to rep the Pirates with some of the 4A big dogs, and he soaked every second in.

"It's an honor especially being a 2A player out here with 3 and 4A's," said Bruce, "Getting to play with people you don't really know. It's a fun thing to do."

Bruce got to share the dugout with his district opponent and future Baylor Bear, John Youens, who brought in one hit for the North.

Saturday marked Youens' final high school game in a Bulldog jersey, and he now waits for his first game wearing the green and gold at Baylor Ballpark.

"I'm really excited. I've been looking forward to it for a while," Youens said. "Time's finally come. Getting ready for college now. Last high school game ever."



If there's one person who has been cheering in the stands at every game, it's Youens' grandma, Cookie. She'll be right there with a Sic Em Bears shirt on when the clock hits springtime in Waco.

"That child didn't want to go anyplace else. He had other offers and he wanted to go to Baylor. He has a huge following in Waco," Cookie Youens said. "I'm so grateful he didn't go far away, and we couldn't make as many games. If they're in Baylor, we'll be there."

The South team took the win with a final score of 8-2, but for these guys it was about playing a game they love one last time.

The next day, it was a 5A / 6A battle with two Central Texas stars getting to wear their school colors one last time.

Lake Belton's own Mason Gerrard brought the Broncos to Round Rock.

A newer school with some elite athletes, and Gerrard held his own against some of the big dogs.

Gerrard ends his high school career with a strikeout on the mound and a lasting legacy with Lake Belton.

"Since we're the first graduating class and I'm the first group of seniors out of that school it was cool to come represent here and set the standards for the next guys that are below me and up and coming," said Gerrard. "It was definitely special to see if those guys will work harder to get here. This was a great experience to be able to come out and play with some of the best guys in Texas."

But Sunday won't be Gerrard's last day on the diamond. He now heads to Temple College to keep playing a sport he loves ... something his dad says he's always dreamed of.

"Since he's been a little kid that's been one of his main goals. He's never changed his answer. This is it. This is what he wants to do," Tyler Gerrard, Mason's dad, said. "Ever since he was little this has been his dream."

Up I-35 in Waco, Midway had their very own Jeremiah Arnett repping for the North.

The Panther made noise on the mound as the starting pitcher, racking in one strikeout in two innings, and that was against his Bronco buddy from Lake Belton.

Growing up at Midway, it was a bittersweet moment for Arnett to wear the red and blue one more time.

"There's a lot of emotion into it, but I'm glad I got to leave a legacy that people can hopefully look forward to as they grow up and make their way into high school," Arnett said. "I feel like Waco and Central Texas get overlooked a little bit, but it was fun to come out here and compete against the best and show what we're made of."

What better way to spend Father's Day then out on the diamond watching your son play his last high school baseball game? Sharing the field with his boy is a moment Arnett's dad will never forget.

"I'm really proud of Jeremiah and all of his accomplishments," Justin Arnett, Jeremiah's dad, said. "More about his character and the man he has become. It's a good day. There's no better way to spend Father's Day."

Dell Diamond was full of thankful dads getting to watch their sons end their high school careers on a high note.