Baylor and Gonzaga mutually agree to cancel Saturday's game in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor and Gonzaga men's basketball announced early Saturday morning that the game between the two programs has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Zags program.

The programs currently ranked No. 1 and 2 released a joint statement reading: "Following surveillance testing for COVID-19, one student-athlete and one non-student-athlete of the Gonzaga men’s basketball travel party produced positive results. The student-athlete did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia. In consultation with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director, and both team physicians, Gonzaga and Baylor have mutually agreed today’s game will not be played. Both teams have agreed to attempt to reschedule the game at a later date."

This is the Bears fourth game that has been cancelled so far this season due to COVID 19 concerns, they were set to play two games in Bubbleville and one in New Jersey to kick off the season.

Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew and Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said:

"We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most-anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials. When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we’re proud of how both programs have held true to those promises. There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we’re going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic"