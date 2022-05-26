Baylor baseball eliminated from Big 12 Tournament

The Bears fell to No. 4 Oklahoma State in an elimination game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Baylor Bears were going to have an uphill battle entering the Big 12 Baseball Tournament as the No. 8 seed.

That battle ended quickly, dropping an elimination game to Oklahoma State on Thursday morning that ended their season.

WATCH || ⚾️#Baylor Baseball is in a win-or-go-home situation on Thursday at the #Big12 Baseball Tournament. They had an uphill battle coming in, and now it's time to fight. #SicEm | @KCENSports pic.twitter.com/P9tYeyoR9G — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 26, 2022

The Bears bats never came alive while the Cowboys used power and a bounty of hits to sink them by a final score of 11 to 1.

OSU began the scoring in the bottom of the second when Marcus Brown singled to left, bringing David Mendham around to score.

The Bears retaliated in the top of the third, Alex Gonzales grounded out to shortstop, allowing Jacob Schoenvogel to score from third.

The Cowboys blew the game open in the bottom of the third when Griffin Doersching made Globe Life Field look like a little league ballpark as he blasted a ball 447 feet to left field.

I genuinely hope people in the outfield have full pads and helmets on. This ball was SMOKED. I was legitimately afraid. #Baylor trails 4-1 @KCENSports https://t.co/T0MpumS7Uy — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 26, 2022

With a 401 lead, OSU never lifted their foot off the gas pedal.

They added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and another in the bottom of the sixth, never allowing the Bears to get close.