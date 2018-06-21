Baylor baseball sophomore catcher Shea Langeliers has been named to the Rawlings/ABCA Division I Gold Glove Team, the American Baseball Coaches’ Association announced Wednesday.

Langeliers is the second Gold Glove winner in program history, joining Logan Brown, who was recognized as an outfielder in 2014.

The Keller, Texas, native was recognized as Division I’s best defensive catcher after allowing an average of only one stolen base every five games during the 2018 season. He caught 23 of 33 attempted base stealers in 50 games started behind the dish, including only one stolen base allowed in his last 21 games catching.

Langeliers also was charged with only three passed balls, and his glovework limited Baylor pitchers to only 0.46 wild pitches per game while Langeliers was catching. He posted a .995 fielding percentage as a catcher, recording 387 putouts and 50 assists while committing only two errors.

Langeliers started all 58 games for the Bears during his sophomore season, with eight of those starts coming at first base. He hit .252 with a team-best 11 home runs, while adding 18 doubles, two triples, 44 RBIs and 49 runs scored.

For his efforts, Langeliers was honored as a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. He also was named to the 2018 All-Big 12 first team and was recognized as Big 12 Championship Co-Most Outstanding Player after leading the Bears to their first Big 12 Tournament title in program history.

Langeliers is expected to play for the 2018 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer, where he’ll team up with Baylor battery mate Cody Bradford. The team begins competition with the 18th USA vs. Chinese Taipai International Friendship Series, which will be held June 28 through July 2 in North Carolina.

BAYLOR BASEBALL NATIONAL DEFENSIVE AWARD WINNERS

2001 – Kelly Shoppach, C (Easton Defensive Player of the Year)

2014 – Logan Brown, OF (Rawlings/ABCA Division I Gold Glove Team)

2017 – Shea Langeliers, C (Rawlings/ABCA Division I Gold Glove Team)

