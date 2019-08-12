WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will play one more game on center stage in college football this season.

The Bears are ranked No. 7 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will face No. 5 Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m. It will be at the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome in New Orleans.

This will mark the Bears' first appearance in the Sugar Bowl since 1957, a Bear win over Tennessee. It will also be Baylor's third trip to a BCS/New Year's 6 Bowl Game (2013 Fiesta Bowl, 2014 Cotton Bowl) and its first under Matt Rhule.

At 11-2, Baylor could set a school record for single-season wins with a win over the Bulldogs.

This will be the 15th Sugar Bowl between current members of the Big 12 and SEC.

The Sugar Bowl is the designated bowl for the two conferences' champions. However, both Oklahoma and LSU are in the College Football Playoff and will play each other in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

Baylor became the first Power 5-conference team to go from 1-11 to 11-1 within two year.

The Bears lost to No. 4 Oklahoma in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game 30-23 in OT on Saturday.