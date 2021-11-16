Baylor soccer coach steps down

“After much prayer and consideration, I am stepping down as the Head Women’s Soccer Coach at Baylor University,” Jobson said.

WACO, Texas — Baylor head soccer coach, Paul Jobson, stepped down Tuesday after 14 seasons with the program, according to a school announcement.

Jobson, who has been the head coach for the last nine season, said the following:

“After much prayer and consideration, I am stepping down as the Head Women’s Soccer Coach at Baylor University,” Jobson said. “I have enjoyed 14 amazing years at Baylor, which began as an assistant to my wife Marci, and concluded with the last nine years as head coach. I have been blessed to mentor more than 100 amazing young women, but just as Marci and I felt God calling us here at the end of 2007, He is now calling me into something new.”

Jobson joined the Baylor program for the 2008 season as associate head coach following three seasons at Northern Illinois. He eventually become co-head coach alongside his wife, Marci, for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, before taking the reigns in full for the 2015 season.

"We are extraordinarily grateful for Paul Jobson and all he has done for Baylor soccer over the past 14 seasons - becoming the winningest coach in the program's history," Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said. "While Paul has led the program to immense success, it is he and his wife Marci's faithful stewardship of young women off the field that leaves a legacy for years to come. Paul is a man of great character and integrity and has embodied Baylor's Christian values and mission. He has been very purposeful in using his platform to develop the whole student-athlete, constantly elevating others before himself.”

“The Jobson family is special to Baylor,” Rhoades added. “Paul and Marci have embodied our commitment to Preparing Champions for Life. Together, they've made a significant impact on Baylor University and the Waco community. We wish Paul, Marci and their four sons, Miller, Grey, Nash, and Jett, the best as they embark on the next phase of their lives. I am excited to see where God leads them next."

Jobson became the program’s all-time wins leader in 2019, and he finishes his Baylor career with a school-record 97-57-26 mark, including 40-28-12 in Big 12 play. The Conyers, Ga., native led the Bears to back-to-back NCAA Tournament Elite 8 appearances in 2017 and 2018.

He helped guide Baylor to three of the four Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles in program history.

The Bears won their only Big 12 Tournament titles with Jobson as associate head coach in 2012 and as head coach in 2017. The 2012 squad reached the 15-win mark in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history and advanced past the NCAA Tournament first round in consecutive years, which was another program-first.

In 2017 and 2018, Jobson led the Bears to the program's first two Elite 8's in the NCAA Tournament.

Jobson’s final Baylor squad finished 8-5-6 in 2021, including a third-place finish in the Big 12 with a 4-2-3 conference mark. The Bears knocked off No. 8 TCU, 2-1 in Fort Worth, handing the Frogs their only loss in Big 12 play. The Bears were one of only two teams to score multiple goals against TCU this season.