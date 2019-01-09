WACO, Texas — If you’ve driven on I-35 recently you know how big of a nightmare it has been, add game-day and Labor Day weekend to the mix and you have a big mess. Baylor University and TX Dot have been working closely since the end of last season with the anticipation of I -35 construction to make sure fans were aware of these delays.

Laurie Fogleman of Baylor Athletics said “This is a real concern that its labor day weekend, a lot of people on the roads in addition to people coming to McLane for the game I-35 construction is difficult enough.”

Baylor kicked off their first home game at 6 pm Saturday. The TX Dot PIO for the Waco district, Ken Roberts said “Coming out shouldn’t be as much congestion as earlier, but still can get confusing”.

He mentioned that the project is moving quickly, but it is important to stay updated. Whether its game-day or not, TX Dot and Baylor University encourage people who will be driving through the area to go to waco4bmap.org for constant updates, live cameras and alternate routes.