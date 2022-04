The Belton High School and University of Houston alumn is headed to the NFL.

LAS VEGAS — Former Belton Tiger Logan Hall is headed to the NFL.

Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Hall with the 33rd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the first pick in Friday's second round.

Hall totaled 99 tackles in four years at Houston, including 43 in 2021 with the Cougars.