Central Texas high school football games moving due to weather

TEMPLE, Texas — Friday's forecast indicates it could be a wet night for the high school football regular season conclusion.
With that, several area schools have changed their games' dates to avoid the forecasted storms.
We have a list of games that have been moved below.
Class 6A
Copperas Cove @ Temple
Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Wildcat Stadium
Bryan @ Harker Heights
Now at 7 p.m. Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium
Class 5A Div. I
Shoemaker @ Granbury
Now at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pirate Stadium
Class 4A Div. I
Stephenville @ La Vega
Now 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Willie Williams Stadium
Class 4A Div. II
Madisonville @ Salado
Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Stadium
Robinson @ Connally
Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Mac Peoples Stadium
Class 3A Div. I
West @ Dallas Inspired Vision
Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Founders Stadium
Malakoff @ Groesbeck
Now 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Groesbeck Stadium
Troy @ Cameron Yoe
Now 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Yoe Field
Class 3A Div. II
Rogers @ Elkhart
Now 7:30p.m. Thursday at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium
Class 2A Div. I
Axtell @ Itasca
Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Patton Field
Moody @ Rosebud-Lott
Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Cougar Field
Crawford @ Bruceville-Eddy
Now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Stadium
Class 2A Div. II
Hubbard @ Mart
Now at 7 p.m. at Mart ISD Athletic Complex
TAPPS 11-man
Bishop Reicher @ Weatherford Christian
Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Shirley Hall Field