Central Texas high school football games moving due to weather

The forecasted storms Friday have prompted several high school football games to change dates.

TEMPLE, Texas — Friday's forecast indicates it could be a wet night for the high school football regular season conclusion.

With that, several area schools have changed their games' dates to avoid the forecasted storms.

We have a list of games that have been moved below.

Class 6A

Copperas Cove @ Temple

Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Wildcat Stadium

Bryan @ Harker Heights

Now at 7 p.m. Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium

Class 5A Div. I

Shoemaker @ Granbury

Now at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pirate Stadium

Class 4A Div. I

Stephenville @ La Vega

Now 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Willie Williams Stadium

Class 4A Div. II

Madisonville @ Salado

Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Stadium

Robinson @ Connally

Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Mac Peoples Stadium

Class 3A Div. I

West @ Dallas Inspired Vision

Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Founders Stadium

Malakoff @ Groesbeck

Now 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Groesbeck Stadium

Troy @ Cameron Yoe

Now 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Yoe Field

Class 3A Div. II

Rogers @ Elkhart

Now 7:30p.m. Thursday at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium

Class 2A Div. I

Axtell @ Itasca

Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Patton Field

Moody @ Rosebud-Lott

Now 7 p.m. Thursday at Cougar Field

Crawford @ Bruceville-Eddy

Now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Stadium

Class 2A Div. II

Hubbard @ Mart

Now at 7 p.m. at Mart ISD Athletic Complex

