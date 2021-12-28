China Spring Quarterback Major Bowden named Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year

According to the historic sports publication, Bowden's "remarkable toughness and incredible play" made him a worthy recipient of the award.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — China Spring quarterback Major Bowden has been announced the recipient of the 2021 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year.

Bowden, according to TexasFootball.com, will be honored at the TaxAct Texas Bowl next year Jan. 4 at Houston's NRG Stadium.

Bowden, according to the publication, has been in the spotlight due to his agility, leadership and work ethic. The quarterback led his high school team to win countless games including China Spring's first state championship since 1978.

Mr. Texas Football, as part of tradition, recognizes the most memorable high school football player in the state of Texas each year.