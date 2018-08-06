The Clifton Cubs are headed to state for the first time in the baseball program's history.

Friday, they'll face Georgetown Gateway Prep in the 3A state semifinals.

"It's so exciting," senior 1st baseman and pitcher Fisher Pitts said. "To be the first team to ever make it to state from Clifton is one of the best things that's ever happened to me."

The game has the town buzzing.

So, on Thursday they sent the team to Round Rock in style with a parade, for which hundreds of Cubs fans lined the streets of Clifton.

"It's pure excitement," Babri Ernst said. "There's people who haven't been to a Clifton game in 15 years that are coming out to watch the Cubs compete this week."

Clifton coach Brian Slater added, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these guys. They put in a lot of hard work to get to this point, so I'm extremely excited for them."

With the town clad in green and black banners, flags and streamers, some of which line the streets, more than 500 state tournament shirts were sold in two days.

"It's an amazing feeling," junior 2nd baseman Jackson Phillips said. "It's something that's never happened before and we're looking to win it all."

Now, with a town ready to caravan to Dell Diamond, the fans share one message.

"It's just another baseball game," Ernst said. "Go play your game."

With the opportunity to make history.

First pitch between the Gateway Gators and Clifton Cubs is Friday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Follow Kurtis Quillin on Twitter for updates during and after the game.

