Brock won three national championships as a member of Kim Mulkey's coaching staffs at Baylor.

WACO, Texas — A longtime staple in the Waco area will have a new job in college basketball.

Tuesday, McLennan Community College named longtime Baylor assistant coach Bill Brock its next women's basketball coach.

Brock spent 18 seasons on Kim Mulkey's staff at Baylor, winning three national championships in that time. He also spent a short stint in Texas Tech and was instrumental in a highly-ranked recruiting class with the Lady Raiders.

He replaces Ricky Rhodes, who resigned on April 20th after 26 seasons leading the Highlassies' program.

Brock is no stranger to the junior college game, after he won 10 conference championships and two regional championships in 13 seasons at MCC's conference rival, Grayson College, prior to joining Mulkey in Waco.

With Brock's hiring, all three of Baylor's recruiting assistants on its 2018-19 national championship team are now collegiate head coaches. Toyelle Wilson was hired at SMU ahead of the 2021-22 season and Sytia Messer was recently hired to be the head coach at future Big 12 school UCF.