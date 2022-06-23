Kendall Brown selected 48th overall by the Indiana Pacers

Kendall Brown is heading to Indiana to play for the Pacers

WACO, Texas — Kendall Brown was selected 48th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The pick was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

DRAFTED 🏀



Former #Baylor bear Kendall Brown is going to the Pacers. Indiana selects him with the 48th pick in the draft.



He had 9 double-figure scoring games, helping the Bears to a 17-2 record in those contests. #SicEm | @KCENSports pic.twitter.com/DbSPgkJK5p — Matt Lively (@mattblively) June 24, 2022

The former Baylor Bear helped the team win a Big 12 regular season title.

In his lone season with Baylor, he finished third on the team with 27.1 minutes per game.

He signed with Baylor in November 2020 as part of highest-ranked recruiting class in program history (No. 4 by ESPN)