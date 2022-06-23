x
Kendall Brown selected 48th overall by the Indiana Pacers

Kendall Brown is heading to Indiana to play for the Pacers
Credit: AP
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) smiles as he, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, center back, and guard Adam Flagler (10) walk off the floor after an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

WACO, Texas — Kendall Brown was selected 48th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2022 NBA Draft. 

The pick was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Baylor Bear helped the team win a Big 12 regular season title. 

In his lone season with Baylor, he finished third on the team with 27.1 minutes per game. 

He signed with Baylor in November 2020 as part of highest-ranked recruiting class in program history (No. 4 by ESPN)  

He led team with 43 dunks, and had four dunks in a game five times. 

