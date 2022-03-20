Baylor assistant Tang named head coach at Kansas State

Jerome Tang has been on Scott Drew's Baylor staff for 19 years. Now, he'll take over at Kansas State.

WACO, Texas — Kansas State University has announced Jerome Tang as their next men's basketball head coach.

Tang has been an assistant at Baylor for 19 years, joining in head coach Scott Drew's first year. He spent his first 14 seasons as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach in 2017.

This will be the first head coaching job that Tang has had in the college ranks. Drew hired him away from Heritage Christian Academy in Cleveland, Texas.

Drew has been very supportive of Tang becoming a head coach at the D1 level.

“First and foremost, Coach Tang has had opportunities in the past,” Drew said before the NCAA Tournament began on Wednesday “And people see that he does a great job and would be a great head coach.”

Tang has helped put together eight consensus top-25 recruiting classes and is 4-0 as an interim head coach when Drew has been forced to miss games over the last two decades.

Former Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber stepped down after the Wildcats early exit in the Big 12 Tournament. Weber compiled a record of 184-147 in his 10 seasons at Kansas State, including an 82-98 record in the Big 12.

In the last three years, Kansas State has not finished higher than ninth in the Big 12 standings.

Because the Wildcats play in the Big 12, Drew and the Bears will visit Manhattan, KS once a year and Tang and his squad will travel to Waco yearly.