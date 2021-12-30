Voice of the Baylor Bears reflects on the season

John Morris will call his 404th consecutive game at Saturday's Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — During Saturday's Sugar Bowl between the Baylor Bears and Ole Miss Rebels, Baylor broadcaster John Morris will call his 404th consecutive BU football game.

Morris began calling games in 1987 and has seen the program through its highs and lows. Those highs have included a 2019 Big 12 Championship appearance and a Sugar Bowl run.

Just two years into Dave Aranda’s program, the Bears are back.

“I just think this year’s Baylor team is better equipped to really compete against Mississippi in the game so I’m really looking forward to it,” Morris said.

There were indications that this Baylor team was going to be different from last year’s, a team that won just two games overall in a season overshadowed by COVID-19.

“The win over Brigham Young just stands out as really big because that’s a good team and they knew what Jeff Grimes wanted to do offensively.”

Among the low points, one in hindsight that likely cost the Bears at playing in the College Football Playoff.

“I think the loss at TCU was really tough, give TCU credit I think Baylor just did things that they did primarily the rest of the year.”

When the season was all said and done, they had taken down Oklahoma and Texas, two schools who ruled the offseason talks with their announcement of a future move to the SEC.

“Beating Texas to beating Oklahoma,” he said. “To be the champ, you've got to beat the champ and Baylor had to do that, beating Oklahoma which had won six Big 12 championships.”