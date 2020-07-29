MaCio Teague withdraws name from NBA Draft, will return to Baylor

The senior guard averaged 13.9 ppg last season.

WACO, Texas — Scott Drew and his coaching staff received some big news Wednesday afternoon as MaCio Teague announced on Twitter that he will withdraw his name from NBA Draft consideration and will return for his senior season at Baylor.

Teague signed with NCAA certified agent Trinity Best in May, which left open the possibility that he could return to play college basketball. This past season, the redshirt junior averaged 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

The UNC-Asheville transfer helped Baylor to a 26-4 overall record and 15-3 in Big 12 play. Teague averaged a team-high 32.6 minutes per game and shot 40 percent from the field.

Teague scored in double figures 22 out of 28 games this season, including a season-high 24 points against Oklahoma State on February 8 in Waco.

Monday is the NCAA deadline for prospects to “Withdraw from the postponed 2020 NBA draft and retain their eligibility.” Baylor is still awaiting the decision of All-American Jared Butler, who entered the NBA Draft on April 20 but also mentioned he may still return to Baylor for his junior season.