March Madness: These Texas teams are headed to the NCAA men's basketball tournament

DALLAS — The state of Texas is sending seven teams to the NCAA men's basketball tournament, tying last year's record.

The March Madness bracket for the men's tournament was announced Sunday afternoon.

Below are the Texas teams and their seedings:

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years with a 73-65 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference tournament championship.

The Islanders will face off against Texas Southern in the First Four round of the tournament. The winner will play the one-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest region.

Game info: No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 16 Texas Southern - Tuesday, March 15, Time TBA. University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Texas Southern University

Texas Southern pulled away for an 87-62 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday in the championship game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, earning the Tigers an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers will face off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the First Four round of the tournament. The winner will play the one-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest region.

Game info: No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 16 Texas Southern - Tuesday, March 15, Time TBA. University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Houston

The Cougars locked in their NCAA tournament spot with a 71-53 win over Memphis in the AAC tournament championship game on Sunday.

Fifth-seeded Houston will face the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers in the South region.

Game info: No. 12 University of Alabama at Birmingham vs. No. 5 Houston - Friday, March 18, Time TBA. PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TCU

The Horned Frogs fell to the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament on Friday 75-62. A win over No. 22 Texas in the quarterfinals helped TCU secure a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

TCU takes on Seton Hall as the ninth seed in the South region in the first round of the tournament.

Game info: No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Seton Hall - Friday, March 18, Time TBA. Viejas Arena in San Diego, California

Baylor

Third-ranked Baylor was upset by the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday. However, that didn't stop the Bears from securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Bears' first matchup will be against Norfolk State in the East region.

Game info: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Baylor - Thursday, March 17, Time TBA. Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Texas

The No. 22 Longhorns were shocked in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament, losing to TCU 65-60.

Sixth-seeded Texas will be looking to bounce back against Virginia Tech in the East region of the NCAA tournament.

Game info: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs No. 6 Texas - Friday, March 18, Time TBA. Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Texas Tech

In his first year as Texas Tech's head coach, Mark Adams led the No. 14 Red Raiders to the Big 12 tournament championship game. They lost to sixth-ranked Kansas on Saturday 74-65.

As the third-seed in the West region, the Red Raiders will be taking on 14th seed Montana State.