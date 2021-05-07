Matthew Mayer becomes first Baylor athlete to participate in NIL deal

Mayer signed autographs and took photos at Visiting Angels in Waco on Monday.

WACO, Texas — Bring your basketball, your photos and even your kid. Matthew Mayer was signing autographs at Visiting Angels in Waco on Monday and he was getting paid for it.

College athletes being paid are words that seemed like they'd never be said just years ago. But with the new name, image, and likeness rules in the NCAA, it's fair game.

“I mean it's super cool, it's just a blessing to be in this position, because the guys last year would have benefited so much from this," Mayer said.

He said that Visiting Angels contacted him on July 1 to see if he was interested in their deal. He has other plans already lined up for other endeavors.

Matthew Mayer is doing #Baylors first NIL deal at Visiting Angels in Waco.



He says he’ll soon be launching a website to sell “Mullet Bros” Merch. #SicEm @KCENSports @MatthewMayer24 pic.twitter.com/6HwcSQuBL4 — Matt Lively (@mattblively) July 5, 2021

“I've got some stuff in the works," he said. "I'm also going to have my own website, it's gonna be MatthewMayerTime.com, and I'm gonna sell, I have my Mullet Bros t-shirt over here, I'm gonna sell a lot of different stuff on there so I'm excited for that too.”

The new rules don't just benefit players, but also fans who would like more access to players. Getting an autograph from a player before meant standing in an autograph line before or after a game. Andrew Chambers, a Baylor student and fan, said he drove all the way from Houston on Monday morning for the session.

“It’s pretty cool because I collect autographs that are all over my wall, so it's just another one for me really," he said.