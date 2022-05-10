x
Midway grad Kramer Robertson makes MLB debut Tuesday

Kramer Robertson was called up to St. Louis late Monday and entered the game in the 9th inning Tuesday.
Credit: Springfield Cardinals/MiLB
Midway High School grad Kramer Robertson warms up before a home game with the Springfield Cardinals in 2019. Springfield is the AA affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals and plays in the Texas League.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Baseball had a small Waco flavor to it Tuesday night.

Kramer Robertson, a 2013 Midway High School graduate, entered the St. Louis Cardinals' loss to Baltimore as a pinch runner in the ninth inning Tuesday night.

Credit: Bally Sports Midwest
Kramer Robertson made his MLB debut Tuesday as a pinch runner in the ninth inning of the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Baltimore Orioles. The Cardinals lost the game 5-3.

Robertson was St. Louis' fourth-round draft pick in 2017, after he and his LSU Tigers finished as national runner-up in the College World Series.

Robertson has been with Triple-A Memphis since 2019 and flirted with the big-league club since 2020. He was in the major league club's spring training before COVID-19 shut sports down in March and, in 2021, was in St. Louis' roster pool for the playoffs when the Cardinals lost to the Dodgers in the Wild Card Game.

Robertson's mom, former Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, made the trip up for the game.

Robertson entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as a pinch runner, representing the tying run. Tyler O'Neill then struck out, ending the game. Robertson didn't register an at bat or field a ball on defense.

The Cardinals and Orioles face off again at 6:45 p.m. central Wednesday.

To call Robertson up, the Cards optioned infielder Paul DeJong to Memphis.

