What's the biggest blowout in CFP National Championship game history?

Is TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia the worst loss in college football title game history? Yes. And it's not even close.

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has been the Cinderella story of the 2022-2023 college football season.

But it seems the clock struck midnight before the Horned Frogs' College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia on Monday.

By the time the clock mercifully ran out on the game, Stetson Bennett had led his team from Athens, Georgia, to a 65-7 win over Max Duggan and the boys from Fort Worth.

And, no, it was never really been close.

Like, at all.

That said, Hypnotoad magic be damned, oddsmakers never really expected it would be a close game, either. Heading into Monday's game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, sportsbooks were giving the Dawgs a 13-point edge over the Frogs.

But TCU's loss was far, faw worse than even that.

How bad was it, though? Is it possible TCU could've suffered the worst blowout in NCAA football title game history?

In a word: Yes.

Georgia's 58-point win over TCU is unequivocally the largest blowout in college football championship history -- CFP or BCS.

That's way ahead of even the second-place finisher, No. 1 USC's 36-point win in a 55-19 route over No. 2 Oklahoma in the 2005 BCS Orange Bowl at the end of the 2004 season.

For context, here's a year-by-year look at the score of each college football title game dating back to the BCS's first year in 1998 (even though the game was played in 1999) and running through each of the current CFP system's games up to this year.

Year-by-year scoring differentials in college football title games: