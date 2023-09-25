An impressive defensive performance by the Aggies against Auburn has put the Temple product into the spotlight.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — True freshman linebacker Taurean York has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week following Texas A&M's 27-10 win over Auburn.

While York had an impressive game, the defense overall was looked at positively, achieving seven sacks during the game and holding the Tigers to 200 total yards. York himself netted 11 tackles during the game, five of which were solo takedowns. He even achieved his first career sack as an Aggie in the second quarter.

According to a news post on 12thman.com, York leads all Power 5 true freshman linebackers in tackles so far with 22. That number is fifth among all true freshmen defensive players.

Other players that received recognition from the SEC after week four of play include:

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: QB Spencer Rattler - South Carolina

Defensive Player of the Week: DB Maxwell Hairston - Kentucky

Special Teams Player of the Week: PK Trey Smack - Florida

Offensive Lineman of the Week: G Tyler Booker - Alabama

Defensive Lineman of the Week: DT Alex Huntley - South Carolina

Freshman of the Week: LB Taurean York - Texas A&M

The A&M defense will look to replicate their successes against Auburn this upcoming weekend against Arkansas in Dallas for the final neutral site game of the Southwest Classic. Next season, matchups between both teams will be held at their respective home fields.

Kickoff for the Texas A&M-Arkansas game is set for 11 a.m. and can be watched on the SEC Network.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Also on KAGS: