TCU baseball game delayed due to threat of severe weather

FORT WORTH, Texas — Due to severe weather, TCU says their baseball game tonight has been delayed by two hours.

The TCU baseball game against the Indiana State Sycamores will now begin at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The teams were originally set to play at 5 p.m.

Parking lots are already open at Lupton Baseball Stadium.

This match-up is Game 2 of the Fort Worth Super Regional. TCU won the first game of the series 4-1.

