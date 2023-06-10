TCU baseball game delayed due to threat of severe weather

FORT WORTH, Texas — Due to severe weather, TCU says their baseball game tonight has been delayed by two hours.
The TCU baseball game against the Indiana State Sycamores will now begin at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The teams were originally set to play at 5 p.m.
Parking lots are already open at Lupton Baseball Stadium.
This match-up is Game 2 of the Fort Worth Super Regional. TCU won the first game of the series 4-1.
Most of North Texas, including Fort Worth to Dallas, is under an "enhanced" risk (level 3) of severe storms. The storms are not guaranteed for everyone, but any storms that are out there on Saturday will likely be severe with large to very large hail and damaging winds.