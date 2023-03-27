Rodney Terry named as head basketball coach for UT

Rodney Terry led the Longhorns to the Elite 8 while serving as the interim coach this past season.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas has removed the interim tag from basketball coach Rodney Terry, elevating him to a full-time position.

Terry led the Longhorns to the Elite 8 while serving in the interim role this season. He replaces former head coach Chris Beard, who was fired back in January after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his fiancée.

This will be Terry's third stint as a full-time head coach at the Division 1 level, having previously coached the programs at Fresno State, from 2011 until 2018, and Texas El-Paso, from 2018 until 2021.

Terry has a record of 185 -164, a 53% win percentage, in nearly 11 years as a head coach.

Our guy is our guy. 🤘



The 26th Head Coach of the Texas Longhorns is @RodneyTerry. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/iLlGWvSpt9 — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 27, 2023