Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul has died, team says

The Dallas Cowboys said strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning for a medical emergency. He died Wednesday.

Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul died Wednesday, according to team officials.

He was 54.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Paul experienced a medical emergency at the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco.

"After a lengthy series of further medical tests," the Cowboys said, Paul died Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released.

The team canceled practice Tuesday but resumed practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said in a written statement that Paul "did everything the right way."

"He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back, and sometimes with tough love," McCarthy said. "He had innate toughness in a job that requires that quality, and he was admired throughout the NFL by his peers and the players he coached."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told WFAA early Wednesday that Paul is "one of the most beloved people we have with the Dallas Cowboys."

Paul was in his first season as the strength and conditioning coordinator. He was previously the assistant strength coach.

"He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star," Jones said in a written statement. "His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization."