Apple Music announces Usher as 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

LAS VEGAS — The 2024 Super Bowl Apple Music Halftime Show artist has been announced.
American singer and songwriter Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl LVIII show in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a statement. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."
Apple Music posted the announcement of social media platform X, previously Twitter, Sunday morning.
Kim Kardashian helped make the announcement, which plays on the start of Usher's "Confessions Part II" music video.
This story will be updated as more information on the concert becomes available.