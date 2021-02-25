Laurie Hernandez withdraws from US Gymnastics Championships

The two-time Olympic medalist hyperextended her knee during warmups on Friday.

WASHINGTON — Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez is officially out of the U.S. Gymnastics Championship.

The 20-year-old hyperextended her right knee while attempting her beam dismount during warmups Friday before the opening night of the meet.

While Hernandez gutted through her beam routine on Friday, she appeared to be in pain after finishing. Hernandez ended up scratching on uneven bars but tweeted Friday she was “keeping an open mind” about competing during Sunday's finals.

But when the starting list for the second night of competition Sunday was released, Hernandez was not listed.

She could still petition for a spot in the U.S. Olympic Trials in three weeks, according to NBC Sports.

After it was announced that she had withdrawn from the competition, Hernandez posted photos of the Marvel-inspired leotard she had planned to wear Sunday. The photos also showed her knee in a wrap.

(here are pics w more detail !) last of the spam lol i promise pic.twitter.com/hqsyCgkSHk — Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) June 6, 2021

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Hernandez won silver on the balance beam and gold in the team event. Following the Olympics, at age 16 she became the youngest celebrity to win "Dancing with the Stars."

In February, she competed at her first gymnastics meet in four and a half years after taking a break following the 2016 Olympics.

Going into Sunday night's finals, reigning Olympic and world gymnastics champion Simone Biles is on her way to a seventh national gymnastics championship.

Sunisa Lee is second with Jordan Chiles third. Jade Carey is fourth, followed by Wong, Kara Eaker and Emma Malabuyo. Kayla DiCello, coming off a steady third at Classic, came off both bars and beam and finds herself in ninth.