When does Mikaela Shiffrin compete at the Olympics?

Shiffrin is one of the top skiers in the world and is looking to add to her medal haul from the last two Olympics.

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin leads the U.S. Alpine skiing team competing at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. She has said in recent months she's eyeing five events this year.

At age 26, Shiffrin is currently in first place in the overall World Cup standings and is at her third Olympics. She already owns three Olympic medals, including golds in slalom in 2014 and in giant slalom in 2018.

Here is when to watch Team USA in Alpine skiing. These times and dates are subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 issues. Livestreams require a cable, satellite or streaming service authentication.

Men's Downhill

Saturday, Feb. 5, 10:00 p.m. EST

Women's Giant Slalom

Run 1: Sunday, Feb. 6, 9:15 p.m. EST

Run 2: Monday, Feb. 7, 12:45 a.m. EST

Men's Super-G

Monday, Feb. 7, 10:00 p.m. EST

Women's Slalom

Run 1: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 9:15 p.m. EST

Run 2: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 12:45 a.m. EST

Men's Alpine Combined

Downhill: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 9:30 p.m. EST

Slalom: Thursday, Feb. 10, 1:15 a.m. EST

Women's Super-G

Thursday Feb. 10, 10:00 p.m. EST

Men's Giant Slalom

Run 1: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9:15 p.m. EST

Run 2: Sunday, Feb. 13, 12:45 a.m. EST

Women's Downhill

Monday, Feb. 14, 10:00 p.m. EST

Men's Slalom

Run 1: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 9:15 p.m. EST

Run 2: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 12:45 a.m. EST

Women's Alpine Combined

Downhill: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 9:30 p.m. EST

Slalom: Thursday, Feb. 17, 1:00 a.m. EST

Team Parallel Slalom

Friday, Feb. 18, 10:00 p.m. EST

