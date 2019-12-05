GROESBECK, Texas — A catfish tournament benefiting a Groesbeck student who was diagnosed with cancer will be held this weekend at Lake Limestone.

Remington Masters was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October. A rare complication forced him to stay in the ICU at Texas Children's Hospital for months.

He is back home with his family as he continues to receive treatment.

This weekend's catfish tournament will benefit Remington and his family.

Sign-ups begin on May 17 at 5 p.m. at Lake Limestone Park #2. Teams of two and three can sign up for the tournament. Entry fees range from $100-$125 and include 10 rods and 15 jugs.

Boat check-in begins at 6 a.m. on May 18, fishing starts at 7 a.m. and finishes at 3 p.m., with a weigh in at 4 p.m.

Fish plates and t-shirts are also being sold.

If you are interested in signing up, please contact Jennifer at 254-747-2303 or visit the Facebook page.

