TEMPLE, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team fired another consistent round, but the Cru could not move up in the team standings on the final day of the UMHB Crusader Intercollegiate Tuesday in Temple. UMHB’s first team finished in seventh place and the Cru’s second team took eighth place.

The Cru’s first team posted a 317-318=635 team total to take seventh place and the second team carded a 326-326=652 to hold down eighth place. Concordia Texas won the team championship by firing a 303-294=597 to top second-place Schreiner University’s 306-304=610 by 13 strokes. LeTourneau University finished third with a 308-313=621, University of Dallas took fourth place after recording a 321-302=623 and Trinity University rounded out the top five with s 312-317=629. East Texas Baptist finished sixth, just ahead of the two UMHB teams at 318-316=634. An 11-team field competed in the tournament.

Caleb Schwertner was the top individual finisher for UMHB after tying for 16th place with a 77-80=157. Dustin Dingler tied for 20th place after shooting 79-79=158, Cort Crawley’s 79-81=160 was good for a tie for 27th place, Tyler Gonzalez posted 81-80=161 to finish 29th and Parker Love tied for 30th place with an 82-80=162. Brayden Pawlak carded an 85-79=164 to finish 36th and Kaden Treybig (87-79), Bunker Funderburgh (81-85) and Morgan Wylie (84-82) tied for 38th place with 166’s and Zach Daroowala tied for 41st place with an 80-87=167.. Concordia’s Seger Howell took individual medalist honors after firing a three-under par 72-69=141.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament was played on a par-72, 6,913-yard layout at Wildflower Country Club in Temple. The Cru men will return to action with the Golfweek Invitational. That tournament will be played October 13-16 at The Raven Golf Club in Destin, Florida.

