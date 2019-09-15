BELTON, Texas — Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Tevin Jones had a game-high 15 tackles, including five solo, to lead the No. 1 Cru defense that held Albright to 273 yards of total offense in a 56-15 victory.

For that performance, Jones was named American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Week. It was the first time Jones has played in a game in more than 18 months.

Five of Jones tackles were solo stops as he helped lead a defense that forced three turnovers and recorded four sacks. The Cru is now 1-0 to start the season. UMHB returns to action with the ASC opener at home this Saturday.

The Cru will welcome Belhaven University (0-2, 0-1 ASC) to Crusader Stadium for a 6 pm kickoff.