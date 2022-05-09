Whitney's Byrd resigns as head football coach

Mark Byrd was the head football coach and athletic director for four years at Whitney High School.

WHITNEY, Texas — Whitney Independent School District will have a new head football coach and athletic director in the fall.

Mark Byrd resigned from the post after four years leading the Wildcat football program and athletic department on Monday.

"Our athletic department has done some amazing things here and created a very good culture," Byrd told 6 Sports. "I feel we have accomplished some great wins here and put teams on the state level of conversation."

Under Byrd's leadership, Whitney's football team made a historic run to the 2019 3A Div. I Region III semifinal, finishing with an 11-2 record and a win over eventual state champion Grandview during district play.

Byrd finished with a 26-19 record with the Wildcats and three playoff wins.